PICS: Dublin House Worth €425,000 Has Just Been Won By This Lucky Person

The competition was 100% for real

€100 Dublin House

A few months back we told you about this beautiful house in Dublin being raffled off via tickets that cost €100 each.

Plenty of people doubted that it could have been for real since the property in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15, is worth €425,000.

But the 'Win A House In Dublin' fundraising draw held by Roscommon GAA was the real deal and they’ve just announced that a lucky man in Dublin has won.

Club Ross 5

Kumar Gangah in Dublin was named the winner in the draw that was held in the Hodson Bay Hotel and broadcast via Facebook Live.

They sold 14,034 tickets for the draw and made a total of €1,403,400.

The funds raised from 'Win a House in Dublin' will be used to develop the facilities of Dr. Hyde Park - Roscommon's home ground - and to help implement the strategic plan of Roscommon GAA which includes the future development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence.

Club Ross 3

Kiara Keane

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

