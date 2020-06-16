Close

Dublin included in new thunderstorm warning with 'severe downpours' expected

By James Fenton

June 16, 2020 at 10:14am

Dublin has been included in Met Éireann's latest thunderstorm warning with severe downpours expected in the capital.

Yesterday, 26 counties were issued with a thunderstorm warning but Dublin was not one of them. However, in other parts of the country, some pretty spectacular footage was captured of activity up in the sky...

Today's status yellow thunder warning is valid for the whole of Leinster as well as Tipperary and Waterford and it reads: 'Thunderstorms with hail expected again today mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.'

Specifically for Dublin, today's forecast is as follows: 'Mist and any patchy fog will lift this morning with some sunny spells developing but overall a good deal of cloud. Scattered heavy showers will break out and there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with local severe downpours. Afternoon highs of about 19 or 20 degrees Celsius in light variable breezes but moderate sea breezes on the coast.'

Sounds like an ideal day for working from home. The thunder warning is valid until 9pm and you can read more about it here.

