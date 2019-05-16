Dublin Lord Mayor Runs Out Of Free Beer Allowance For The Second Time This Year

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has used up the Mansion House’s annual free beer allowance for the second time since taking office last year.

Nial Ring took office in June 2018 but managed to run out of the allowance of 120 kegs (around 10,560 pints), provided by Diageo in a longstanding tradition, by January this year.

The allowance is used to entertain guests at receptions and other events at the Mansion House.

Diageo agreed to supply another 30 kegs, though the Mansion House ran out again on March 21.

Dublin City Council then spent €15,280 on a third allowance of 71 kegs that included 45 of Guinness, 16 of Carlsberg, six of Budweiser, and four of Smithwick’s, as reported by The Times.

Back in February, Ring said on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that he was “delighted” they had run out.

He explained, “We’re actually having a huge number of things in the Mansion House including parties in the evening time and I’ve had over 16,000 members of the public into the Mansion House and 8,000 at evening events.

“I want to say thank you to the people of Dublin.”

It’s expected that the Mansion House will have served nearly 24,000 pints by the time Nial Ring’s one-year term ends next month.

