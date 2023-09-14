Dublin park named as one of the most relaxing places in the world

Those terrorised by seagulls might say otherwise.

One of Dublin's most iconic spots, St Stephen's Green, has been named one of the top 10 most relaxing places in the world.

The south Dublin public park made the list compiled by SpaSeekers, with the travel agency aiming to uncover the 50 most serene locations across the globe.

In order to do this, it analysed online travel reviews - determining the most calming places by counting the number of times the word 'relaxing' is used in critical writings about the locations.

The main entrance to the very 'relaxing' Dublin park

St Stephen's Green was named the eighth most relaxing spot in the world and the sixth most relaxing spot in Europe.

The word 'relaxing' was mentioned 1,104 times in reviews of the Dublin city centre public park.

According to SpaSeekers, Europe is the continent home to the most serene locations, with all the world's top five, eight of the world’s top 20, and 18 of the world's top 50, based within the region.

St. Stephen's Green was named the world's eighth most relaxing spot

Iceland's geothermal spa the Blue Lagoon scored the top spot on the list, followed by Hungary's Széchenyi Baths and Pool and England's Thermae Bath Spa.

Rounding out the top five, meanwhile, is France's Luxembourg Gardens and the Spanish public park Parque del Retiro.

For SpaSeeker's full list of the world's top 50 relaxing locations, click here, while you can check out the top 10 below:

Blue Lagoon, Geothermal spa, Iceland Széchenyi Baths and Pool, Thermal baths, Hungary Thermae Bath Spa, Thermal baths, England Luxembourg Gardens, Gardens, France Parque del Retiro, Public park, Spain Gardens by the Bay, Gardens, Singapore Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools, Hot springs, New Zealand St Stephen's Green, Public park, Ireland Jardin Majorelle, Botanical garden, Morocco Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Botanical garden, Australia

Richard E Grant will be so pleased to hear about this.

