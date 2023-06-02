This year's Dublin Pride Parade marks 30 years since homosexuality decriminalisation in Ireland

Header image via Instagram/Dublin Pride

Dublin's Pride parade will mark a momentous anniversary this year.

This year's Pride celebration will honour significant anniversaries this month, including 30 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in Ireland.

The Government has approved an allocation of funding of €54,000 towards the Cultural Programme of this year’s event.

Speaking ahead of this year's festival, Jed Dowling, Festival Director, said: "In the 40 years since the first Dublin Pride Parade, sharing our culture with other people has always been key to our success.

"By inviting our friends and allies into our spaces and our stories, we’ve grown from just a couple of hundred people marching through the city, to become the biggest celebration of diversity and inclusion in the country.

"Pride can be different things to different people, but the one thing it is not, is limited.

"The more we share it, the richer it becomes.

Having the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media will allow us to invite even more people to be part of the story."

This year's Pride also marks the 50th anniversary of the first LGBTQ+ group in Dublin.

It also marks the 40th anniversary of the famous march to Fairview Park, the first Dublin Pride Parade.

