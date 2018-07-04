News

Dublin Pub Say Accusations True As Overcharging Occured By Three Times The Amount

"This has been a most unfortunate incident."

On Tuesday, we told you about the Dublin pub which had been accused of overcharging people on Reddit.

The Thread - which can be found here - says that the pub was allegedly "charging people multiple times for the same purchases."

Ryans Beggars Bush at 115 Haddington Road told us that they reported it to the bank the minute they came across the complaint and said that they thought the funds might have been "held by his own Bank who can do so for up to 10 days if a payment is rejected before pre lodging back to his account."

However, after a full investigation, it was found that the customer in question had actually been overcharged by three times the amount.

A spokesperson for the pub told Lovin Media Group that:

"After an exhaustive investigation we found that in fact three transactions did go through at the same time. We have taken steps with all staff to ensure that this does not go unnoticed again.

"The affected customer is to collect the monies due and we have offered him a bottle of Jack Ryan whiskey as recompense.

"This has been a most unfortunate incident but has highlighted to us the care needed when using card machines."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

