PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable

People will be able visit them for the first time this weekend

Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of two new Amur tiger cubs into the main tiger enclosure this week.

First-time parents Tundra and Ussuri actually welcomed the adorable little cubs on October 14 but they’ll be visible to the public for the first time this weekend.

Visitors will be able to see the two female cubs at the tiger habitat this Saturday and Sunday between 11.15am and 3pm.

Team Leader Ciaran McMahon said, “The cubs are doing extremely well, Tundra is an exceptional first-time mother and she has shown strong maternal instincts from the very beginning.

“Both cubs are very playful and energetic, just like their mother!

“The cubs have fun chasing each other and play-fighting which helps keep their claws sharp, while Tundra makes sure to clean them up straight afterwards, just like any good parent would.”

The two cubs haven’t been named yet and Dublin Zoo is currently taking suggestions on potential names inspired by their Russian origins.

You can submit your ideas on the Dublin Zoo website and the winners will get a family day pass to use on a date of their choosing.

As well as the new photos of the three-month-old tigers, Dublin Zoo also released an absolutely adorable video of the females when they were first born:

Amur tigers, formerly known as Siberian tigers, are classified as an endangered species, with only around 500 individuals believed to be now living in the wild.

Dublin Zoo hopes that the two young females will later become part of an international breeding programme.

