Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC

Imagine being there on a day like today...

The sun finally comes out and it's an absolute scorcher in town. So, what to do with ourselves? The rooftop bars are all jammers, we can barely find a spot to park our bums on the canal with a few tins and there's zero other spaces in town. 

That could all change though, with the news that Dublin's first ever public lido is a possibility at the IFSC area. 

Dublin City Council has put a call out to engage the services of a Consultant Project Manager and Employers Representative for a White Water Course (including a Swift Water Rescue Training Course) and a possible Public Lido at George’s Dock, Custom House Quay.

The tender says that: "It is envisaged that the white-water course will be located around the edge of George’s Dock (which is adjacent to Custom House Quay) with the swift water training course and a possible public lido containing a pool in the middle of the dock, which will be used for canoe polo, flat water kayak training and other related activities."

Woah woah woah... So we might not only be getting a pool but a white-water rafting course?!

Life changing. 

The council has set the completion date for the project to be in 2020, so just two more years to go...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

