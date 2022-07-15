Fire fighters were called to Eddie Rockets on Dame Street last night

The fire took hold on Thursday evening.

According to the Dublin Fire Brigade they were called to Dame Street on Thursday 14th July due to a fire that took hold of the Eddie Rockets there. They said "five fire engines" attended the scene, and the firefighters worked quickly to control the blaze and close off the street.

Firefighters have been called to a fire in a restaurant on Dame Street this evening. Five fire engines attended the incident and traffic restrictions are in place @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/q9ItDvfDbR — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 14, 2022

Motorists passing through have been asked to find alternative routes. According to The Journal, "Lanes are clear but a portion of the footpath remains closed to pedestrians."

This is the second fire to occur this week. Drop Dead Twice on Francis Street also experienced a fire, eventually setting up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the damage.

There's been no word yet on what caused the fire within Eddie Rockets.

