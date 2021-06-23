Fishermen from all over the country are making waves with Dublin protest

Fishermen from Donegal, Galway, Louth, Dublin, Wexford, Waterford and Cork are taking part in a protest involving 55 trawlers gathering at the entrance of Dublin Port this morning.

Fishermen and industry representatives are expected to list their demands later today, which are to be submitted to Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Convention Centre around 1:30pm.

Fishing trawlers from around our coast gather on the Liffey ahead of their protest today @SkipperEditor



The government need to stand up for Irish fishermen and fight for our fair share of the fish in Irish waters pic.twitter.com/6YPDp9jqWX — Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD (@PadraigMacL) June 23, 2021

The protest is in response to quotas cuts, the impact of Brexit and the EU Common Fisheries Policy. The Irish fishing industry is worth over €1 billion to the Irish economy, and employs 16,000 people. Following Brexit, the national quota was cut by 15%, seriously impacting jobs and livelihoods in the industry.

Lack of “level playing field” under the EU Common Fisheries Policy is destroying our Irish Fishing Industry and Rural Communities. Dublin fishing demonstration underway. Govt told it is failing to defend Irish rights and is destroying coastal communities #fishing #Govt pic.twitter.com/TgglISiISi — Marine Times Newspaper (@marine_times) June 23, 2021

Fishermen have also raised concerns in response to a recent EU ruling that states fish need to be weighed on piers, which they state could lower the quality of the catch.

Best of luck to all the fishermen headed to Dublin today . Wishing you a safe and productive trip. Such a pity the Irish government has treated you like this. Be nice if Charlie welcomes you too. @paddydiver4@MichealMartinTD@McConalogue@PearseDoherty@ThomasPringleTD pic.twitter.com/RJ0DEGZyBc — flippingheck (@workingathome75) June 23, 2021

A rally will take place at Guild Street Park at 12pm.

