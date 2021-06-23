Fishermen from all over the country are making waves with Dublin protest

By Fiona Frawley

June 23, 2021 at 11:53am

Fishermen from Donegal, Galway, Louth, Dublin, Wexford, Waterford and Cork are taking part in a protest involving 55 trawlers gathering at the entrance of Dublin Port this morning.

Fishermen and industry representatives are expected to list their demands later today, which are to be submitted to Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Convention Centre around 1:30pm.

The protest is in response to quotas cuts, the impact of Brexit and the EU Common Fisheries Policy. The Irish fishing industry is worth over €1 billion to the Irish economy, and employs 16,000 people. Following Brexit, the national quota was cut by 15%, seriously impacting jobs and livelihoods in the industry.

Fishermen have also raised concerns in response to a recent EU ruling that states fish need to be weighed on piers, which they state could lower the quality of the catch.

A rally will take place at Guild Street Park at 12pm.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Callout issued for street artists to create works in five city centre locations

