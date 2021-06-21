Callout issued for street artists to create works in five city centre locations

Dublin City Council has issued a callout for street artists to create large scale street artworks in locations across the city.

DCC say that the aim of the project is to "improve and animate the general appearance of five different sites across the city, while also supporting street artists to make highly visible work in the city-centre."

They added that "the purpose is to celebrate the city and enhance the experience of the public when coming into the city by ‘Painting the Town’".

The proposed sites are as follows:

Townsend Street, Dublin 2

Kevin Street, Dublin 8

59 Lower Dorset Street, Dublin 1

88 Prussia Street, Dublin 7

Gable at Bow Street Dublin 7

Successful applicants are asked that artwork will be fully completed by mid August and that those not available to work in late July or early August should not submit.

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: Dublin vegan spot launches tasty new Pride special