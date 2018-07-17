News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men

The spray was pointed in the wrong direction when used.

Garda

Gardaí have confirmed that a member of the force was injured when they accidentally pepper-sprayed themselves.

The incident occured while they were after two Dublin men who they thought may have allegedly stolen goods in a nearby shop.

One of the men resisted arrested and the other made an escape and during the fracas, Gardaí thought it would be best if pepper-spray was used.

However, when the spray was used, it ended up in the eyes of one of the Gardaí at the scene.

They said that spray was pointed in the wrong direction and the Gardaí in question was treat appropriately and received no long-term, serious injuries.

Gardaí are allowed use pepper-spray when:

  • making a lawful arrest;
  • acting in self-defence;
  • protecting others or property;
  • the prevention of crime;
  • the prevention of a breach of the peace.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

