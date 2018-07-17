News

Michael D's Most Serious Competitor Could Announce Run For Presidency Soon

This could really knock Higgins out of his place.

Michael D

As the days go by, it seems like Michael D Higgins is going to find it harder and harder to hold on to his Presidential seat.

Last week it was announced that Sinn Féin had planned to run someone against Higgins while it was rumoured on Sunday that this famous face could face-off against Michael D in the upcoming election.

And now, lawyer and political pundit, Noel Whelan has thrown his hat in the ring as he is seriously considering standing for the election.

Whelan is a former Fianna Fáil Dáil candidate for the party and is thinking about looking for the support of four councils to stand as an Independent on October 26.

Whelan writes a weekly political column in the 'The Irish Times' and funnily enough, his latest piece is on the Presidential election...

He told The Irish Independent that he will decide in the next week or so if he will go up against Higgins.

Higgins confirmed last week that he will seek a second term in power.

In a short statement, the President said he will be "offering himself as an independent candidate, under Article 12.4.4 of Bunreacht na hÉireann, when the Ministerial Order for a Presidential Election is made later this year.

"The Government has been informed".

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

