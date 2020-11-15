Gardaí say "no breaches were detected" after large crowds gathered in city centre last night

Gardaí have said that "no breaches" were detected after a video emerged of large crowds gathering in the city centre last night.

Earlier today, Grogans pub on South William Street posted that they are "furious" after the area around their premises was left in a "disgraceful state" this morning. The pub shared a video which showed a large number of people socialising in the area around their pub.

Gardaí have today stated that they responded to the scene but did not detect any breaches of Level 5 regulations. A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended the scene and requested all persons to disperse. Gardaí maintained a presence in the area. No breaches of regulations were detected. A number of patrols were conducted in the area over the course of the evening.”

It was added that "An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”

Level 5 restrictions are scheduled to remain in place until December 1.

