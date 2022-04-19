"Dear Ukrainian business person..."

As it stands, over 23,000 Ukrainian people have arrived in Ireland since the Russian invasion began.

As thousands of refugees adjust to life in Ireland after being forced to flee home, Georges Street Arcade landlady Gwen Layden has offered a unique opportunity for Ukrainian business owners looking to set up in Dublin.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, the proprietor announced that she would offer a unit at the Arcade for a Ukrainian business person "as a gift", with no rent or costs and "full support to start".

Over the the past two years, the Layden Group have been praised for suspending rent and offering financial supports for businesses within Georges Street Arcade, who were unable to open due to the pandemic.

The announcement on Instagram has received a hugely positive response, with one user writing:

Yet *another* reason why I love Georges Street Arcade. My enchantment with this place.. is only surpassed by admiration for the current owners. What a great initiative.

Nearby City Colleges Dublin added that Ukrainian refugees can "study with us for free across the road" - more information on this initiative is available HERE.

If you are or know of a Ukrainian business person looking to set up in Ireland, more info about working with Georges Street Arcade can be found by emailing [email protected]

