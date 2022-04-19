Good news commuters, Dublin travel fares are set to drop

Listen up if you're one of Dublin's daily commuters.

It's no secret that everything in Dublin has reached astronomical prices. Only last week we ranked as the most expensive city in Europe to visit, ahead of spots like Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Prague. One of the reasons we placed first on this list was due to the cost of our public transport.

Well, there's some good news when it comes to the cost of public travel. The Dublin Commuter Coalition (DCC) tweeted yesterday the new fares have dropped, and there's some significant decreases in price.

New fares just dropped! The 90 min fare will be reduced to €2 across all modes from 9 May.



The Young Adult (19-23) and student 90 min fare will be just €1. You could travel from Maynooth to Bray for €1! 🚉🚌 pic.twitter.com/GHe68RaVQx — Dublin Commuter Coalition (@DublinCommuters) April 18, 2022

The tweet states that, "The 90 min fare will be reduced to €2 across all modes from the 9 May". Even more exciting for students, the young adult (19-23) and student 90 minute fare will be just €1, meaning "you could travel from Maynooth to Bray for €1".

The change in price for students is permanent, while the 20% discount for other passengers is in place until the end of 2022. But the DCC promise, "we won't make it easy for them to increase it".

The daily and weekly caps have also been updated. The different caps for different operators still exist, sadly. A legacy of the old system that must be removed. pic.twitter.com/VWc5ef64Xb — Dublin Commuter Coalition (@DublinCommuters) April 18, 2022

While daily and weekly caps for commuters have also been updated, different caps are still in place for different modes of transport.

You can read more about the change in prices on the National Transport Authority's document HERE. With an emphasis on using public transport on the rise, we're glad to see the Dublin travel fares drop for those who need it.

Header image via Shutterstock

