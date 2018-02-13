Google Is Opening A Huge New Office In The South Dublin Suburbs

More office must mean more employees...

Tech giant Google is spreading its Irish wings even further with the news that it plans to open another impressive office space in south Dublin.

Silicon Republic report that Google will be moving into a 52,900 sq ft of space in Sandyford, making it the eighth Google office in Dublin.

Just last week, Google officially opened the 51,000 sq ft Velasco building on the corner of Grand Canal Street and Clanwilliam Place in Dublin.

Googletown will get even bigger next year with the expected opening of the historic Boland's Mill site

The development has 25,455 sq m of office space, 41 waterfront apartments, and retail and commercial space of 1,394 sq m, and the stylish project will also include a new pedestrian bridge, two new civic plazas with water frontage to Grand Canal Dock and a cultural/community area.

There's plans for a gym, cafe, restaurant and a penthouse apartment in the new scheme, and 10 apartments will be held in the iconic old mill building which was occupied during 1916 Rising.

All this investment can only mean good things for Irish folk hoping to get a job at Google...

