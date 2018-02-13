News

Google Is Opening A Huge New Office In The South Dublin Suburbs

More office must mean more employees...

Shutterstock 688251898

Tech giant Google is spreading its Irish wings even further with the news that it plans to open another impressive office space in south Dublin. 

Silicon Republic report that Google will be moving into a 52,900 sq ft of space in Sandyford, making it the eighth Google office in Dublin. 

Just last week, Google officially opened the 51,000 sq ft Velasco building on the corner of Grand Canal Street and Clanwilliam Place in Dublin. 

Googletown will get even bigger next year with the expected opening of the historic Boland's Mill site

The development has 25,455 sq m of office space, 41 waterfront apartments, and retail and commercial space of 1,394 sq m, and the stylish project will also include a new pedestrian bridge, two new civic plazas with water frontage to Grand Canal Dock and a cultural/community area.

Bq 08 Gallery 11

There's plans for a gym, cafe, restaurant and a penthouse apartment in the new scheme, and 10 apartments will be held in the iconic old mill building which was occupied during 1916 Rising. 

All this investment can only mean good things for Irish folk hoping to get a job at Google...

READ NEXT: The Most Popular Chinese Takeaway Dishes In Dublin Have Been Revealed

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
This Is Officially The 'Most Unsatisfying' Mode Of Transport In Dublin
This Is Officially The 'Most Unsatisfying' Mode Of Transport In Dublin
Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin If You Had A Mortgage Instead Of Renting
Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin If You Had A Mortgage Instead Of Renting
Google Is Opening A Huge New Office In The South Dublin Suburbs
Google Is Opening A Huge New Office In The South Dublin Suburbs
Dublin High-Speed Drug Chase Reached Speeds Of 210km/h
Dublin High-Speed Drug Chase Reached Speeds Of 210km/h
Thousands Of Dubliners Reject Redevelopment Of Iconic Dublin Landmark
Thousands Of Dubliners Reject Redevelopment Of Iconic Dublin Landmark
Great News - Dublin's Dream Of Getting Fancy Underground Metro System Is Back In Action
Great News - Dublin's Dream Of Getting Fancy Underground Metro System Is Back In Action
Attention Movie Lovers - This Drive-In Cinema Is Returning To Dublin
Attention Movie Lovers - This Drive-In Cinema Is Returning To Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade Called To Remove Man From English Lecture At Trinity Today
Dublin Fire Brigade Called To Remove Man From English Lecture At Trinity Today
Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn
Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn
There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'
There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'
A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon
A Pedestrian Has Been Struck By A Car In South Dublin This Afternoon
Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
Lifestyle

Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
Reviews

Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now
Dublin

This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin