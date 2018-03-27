Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter

On Sunday, social media melted atpictures of Dublin dogs enjoying themselves at the Lighthouse House cinema in Smithfield.

There for a screening of the new Wes Anderson movie Isle Of Dogs, the pooches and their owners seemed to have had a great time while others fretted about missing out on the occasion. Well, fret no more because the Lighthouse has just announced that it will be putting on three more dog-friendly screenings over the course of Easter Weekend!

Due to huge demand we have added 3 more #dogfriendly screenings of #IsleofDogs across the #EasterWeekend!

10am Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Tickets go live at 3pm so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6hthkieMCA — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) March 27, 2018

Yep, demand has been so big that the venue has decided to repeat the event on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday at 10am. Tickets go live at 3pm today (Tuesday) so be sure to check out the Lighthouse website for details.

That's the Easter plans sorted for doggy lovers anyway.

