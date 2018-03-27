News

Great News - The Lighthouse Is Putting On THREE More Dog-Friendly Screenings Over Easter

Tickets go on sale today...

Screen Shot 2018 03 27 At 14 15 09

On Sunday, social media melted atpictures of Dublin dogs enjoying themselves at the Lighthouse House cinema in Smithfield. 

There for a screening of the new Wes Anderson movie Isle Of Dogs, the pooches and their owners seemed to have had a great time while others fretted about missing out on the occasion. Well, fret no more because the Lighthouse has just announced that it will be putting on three more dog-friendly screenings over the course of Easter Weekend!

Yep, demand has been so big that the venue has decided to repeat the event on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday at 10am. Tickets go live at 3pm today (Tuesday) so be sure to check out the Lighthouse website for details. 

That's the Easter plans sorted for doggy lovers anyway.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

