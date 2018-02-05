Harvey Weinstein Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman In Dublin

Gardai have been sent details of the attack

Gardai are to investigate sexual assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, it has been reported.

Monaghan-born film producer Laura Madden is claiming that Weinstein asked her for massages while they were staying in a hotel in Dublin in 1991.

Police in the UK forwarded a file to Gardai late last year, The Irish Times reports.

Madden, who used to work for Weinstein's company, Miramax, was one of the first people to go on the record against him in the New York Times in October.

"It was so manipulative," she said at the time. "You constantly question yourself – am I the one who is the problem?"

Gardai would not confirm that they are investigating the case, stating that they do not "comment on, confirm or deny any communications with police forces in other jurisdictions".

