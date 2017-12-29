News

"He Really Sped Up" - Eyewitness Accounts After 15-Year-Old Boy Knocked Down At Blanchardstown Centre

"He got back into the car and went back at the group again."

Garda Tape

Eyewitnesses have given harrowing accounts after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle at Blanchardstown Centre this evening. 

Onlooker Rebecca Wade told Dublin Live:

"I was sitting in Starbucks the window is completely open and a car suddenly came up that path from the Leisureplex.

"He was moving fast - it looked like he was moving at about 50 kilometres per hour. He really sped up.

"The kids just dispersed everywhere. I went running for the door and got outside and the Starbucks people locked the doors.

"I left myself out, I wanted to help because I am a nurse. The car turned around.

"He got back into the car and went back at the group again. One boy was hit and he went over the bonnet."

Gardaí are currently hunting for a motorist, who has been described as in his teens and wearing a suit. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

