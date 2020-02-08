Here's what Dublin can expect from Storm Ciara and when

Storm Ciara is very much on her way and Dublin is already experiencing the swirling winds that she promised to bring with her.

If if you think it's a bit blustery out there this afternoon, it's nothing compared to what Storm Ciara will bring later tonight. That's according to Met Eireann, who are saying that it will be 'very windy with strong to gale force and gusty southwesterly winds' in the capital and there may be 'heavy and thundery bursts'.

Before that, it will be 'very wet' earlier in the evening so if you do have plans to leave the house, it would be advisable to be prepared.

As for tomorrow, a national orange wind warning is in place from 5am until 12pm. For Dublin, this means that it will be 'extremely wet and windy' with 'widespread blustery showers'. However, some sunny spells are expected later in the afternoon.

Sunday night will bring frost and ice and there's even the possibility of lying snow on Monday morning. A full summary of what Storm Ciara will bring to the capital can be found here.

