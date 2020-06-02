How to report racist incidents in Ireland from your smartphone

This app allows you to report racist incidents in Ireland when you witness them.

The recent killing of George Floyd has sparked an international discussion on racism. Yesterday, thousands of people in Dublin marched from O'Connell Street to the US Embassy in Ballsbridge chanting "Black Lives Matter".

Recent events have highlighted the racism that is present in modern-day Ireland. This smartphone app allows you to report racist incidents when you witness and/or experience them.

iReport.ie is a confidential and user-friendly way to report racism from any online device, which helps to provide evidence and data on racism in Ireland.

The information recorded is used to produce regular reports on racism in Ireland. The recording system has been designed to "allow comparison with international patterns and to facilitate understandings of racism which are particular to the Irish context."

You can download it on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Although, it is important to note iReport.ie does not replace reporting to authorities. The Irish Network Against Racism explains, "If you encounter an incident which constitutes a serious crime, or if you believe there is a serious and immediate threat to someone’s life or well-being, we encourage you strongly to report these immediately to An Garda Síochána."

They also give detail of other ways you can report racist incidents in Ireland on their website, which you can find here.

Last night, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke out after the demonstration that took place in Dublin.

Taking to Twitter, The Taoiseach wrote, "Racism is a virus that we have been fighting for millennia. Despite the progress we have made, it is no less virulent today and no less dangerous. We need to show solidarity as people of all races & backgrounds around the world come together to stop its spread and defeat it."

