WATCH: Thousands take part in Dublin demonstration for George Floyd

Thousands of people have taken part in a demonstration in Dublin this afternoon in solidarity with protesters in the United States.

The protest began on O'Connell Street and made its way towards the US embassy, with participants chanting "Black Lives Matter" along the way. The event was organised in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

This video was taken by Chloe Hanan at the demonstration...

Yesterday, much smaller numbers gathered at the US Embassy and the American Ambassador's residence in the Phoenix Park to show support after the death of George Floyd. Mr Floyd died in the US city after a police officer held him down with his knee for over eight minutes. An officer by the name of Derek Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death.