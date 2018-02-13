HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles

Here are the symptoms and how to prevent it.

The Irish Times states the HSE has confirmed that Dublin is the latest county to join the ongoing outbreak of measles in Ireland.

There has been 11 cases diagnosed so far, 10 in Limerick and one linked case in the capital.

It is said that there are further possible cases being investigated at the moment also in Munster and Dublin that could be measles.

This comes almost a month after the first diagnosis in Limerick which was part of a "ongoing large outbreak" of measles in Europe.

A spokesperson for the HSE at the time said that: "Anyone who has been exposed and is not immune to measles (either through natural infection or MMR vaccination) may develop measles up to three weeks following date of exposure.

"Measles is highly contagious and is spread easily. The time between exposure to measles and developing the rash is usually 14 days (range 7-21 days).

"People are infectious from 4 days before rash starts until 4 days after."

These are the things to look out for:

Ear infections

A severe cough

Breathing difficulties

Viral and bacterial infections

Eye infections

Runny nose

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

A rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body - consists of flat red and brown blotches that blend into each other and last for around four to seven days.

The HSE is urging anyone with measles symptoms to:

Stay at home from work. Children should not attend school or crèche.

Call the Department of Public Health at 061 – 483338

Telephone your GP immediately

Experts also recommend that the best way to protect against measles is to get the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine, all children should get their first dose of this at 12 months and the second when they are aged 4-5 years.

You can find more information on the matter here.

