'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously

The hilarious Enya Martin from Giz A Laugh alongside The Windup Merchantz has done it again. First there was a Dublin-ese version of Love Actually, and now the most watched romantic film of all time has been given a city centre spin.

If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin sums up the majority of Irish relationships these days in a side-splitting, snort-inducing sketch and now we fear we can never enjoy the original as it was meant to be ever again.

But y'know what? We don't care. It's AMAZING.

Ryan Gosling is a mad bastard

"You're me bird"

"What do you want? What... Do... You... Want?"

Watch the full sketch here:

This is TOO GOOD. Keep 'em coming guys... We're dying to see what Harry Potter would be like...

