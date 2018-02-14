News

'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously

"You're me bird"

Screen Shot 2018 02 14 At 15 53 07

The hilarious Enya Martin from Giz A Laugh alongside The Windup Merchantz has done it again. First there was a Dublin-ese version of Love Actually, and now the most watched romantic film of all time has been given a city centre spin. 

If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin sums up the majority of Irish relationships these days in a side-splitting, snort-inducing sketch and now we fear we can never enjoy the original as it was meant to be ever again.

But y'know what? We don't care. It's AMAZING. 

Ryan Gosling is a mad bastard

Screen Shot 2018 02 14 At 15 53 07

"You're me bird"

Screen Shot 2018 02 14 At 16 08 58

"What do you want? What... Do... You... Want?"

Screen Shot 2018 02 14 At 16 09 32

Watch the full sketch here:

This is TOO GOOD. Keep 'em coming guys... We're dying to see what Harry Potter would be like...

READ NEXT: WATCH: Little Dublin Boy Personally Delivering Flowers To His Valentine Will Warm Your Heart

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
Some Lad Tried To Rob An Off-Licence In Santry - With A Samurai Sword
Some Lad Tried To Rob An Off-Licence In Santry - With A Samurai Sword
These Areas Of Dublin Will Be Without Water Until This Afternoon
These Areas Of Dublin Will Be Without Water Until This Afternoon
Stardust Campaigners Are Holding A Protest Outside The Dáil Today
Stardust Campaigners Are Holding A Protest Outside The Dáil Today
The Famous Graffiti Wall At Bernard Shaw Pub Is Going To Be Knocked Down
The Famous Graffiti Wall At Bernard Shaw Pub Is Going To Be Knocked Down
Three-Year-Old Pronounced Dead Following Alleged Assault In Shankill Home
Three-Year-Old Pronounced Dead Following Alleged Assault In Shankill Home
A Minister Has Been Criticised For Making A Very Irritating Suggestion To Dublin Renters
A Minister Has Been Criticised For Making A Very Irritating Suggestion To Dublin Renters
Over 550 New Jobs Are On Their Way To Dublin
Over 550 New Jobs Are On Their Way To Dublin
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
News

Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
News

A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
News

'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
News

Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin