IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems

Let's face it.

Heading all the way out to Ballymun to go shopping in IKEA is far from ideal. Even if you don't have to rely on the bus to take you there, the absolute hassle of hauling stuff into the car is a nightmare.

If Ikea had more of a central location, you could pick up a few pieces here and there and it wouldn't necessarily have to be one big trip.

The Irish Independent is saying that Clerys' department store on O'Connell Street might be getting a "new lease of life" after it was allegedly claimed that it has gained interest from IKEA.

However, an IKEA spokesperson said that there was currently no confirmed plans for the development of a new store at the moment.



This will be great news for the O'Connell Street Revival Society who said that Dublin died as a city the day that Clerys closed.

They told Pat Kenny in June that:

"The Clerys closure has effectively killed this side of O'Connell Street.

"People have a negative view of O'Connell Street. Almost a fifth of the street now is derelict or empty.

"If O'Connell Street is in tatters, the city is in tatters. This is what visitors see when they come to Dublin."

