Introducing Clonburris, a brand new town in Dublin costing €186 million

It will be located between Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley.

The Government has approved a €186 million funding package to develop a new town in south Dublin named Clonburris.

On Wednesday (27 July), the Government said on its website that the money will be used to invest in the necessary infrastructure to develop the new town, which will be located between Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley.

According to its statement, the funding will enable over 8,700 homes to be built - with plans to deliver up to 2,600 social and affordable homes - providing housing for an estimated 23,000 people.

Also to be developed as part of the project are the following:

New link roads, utility corridors and bridges that will provide connectivity with surrounding areas and facilitate sustainable modes of transport;

Public parks forming part of an integrated network of multi-use public open spaces;

A green infrastructure network that will protect and enhance biodiversity;

Community centres and other multi-purpose civic facilities;

Pumping stations and other sustainable urban drainage measures;

Regional attenuation ponds for drainage management.

The Government said the project has the potential to be a "transformative urban regeneration and development project of national, regional and local significance".

"The project will facilitate the provision of distinctive and attractive places where housing can be delivered in tandem with state-of-the-art public realm, green infrastructure and community facilities," it added.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien welcomed the announcement, stating that the project is the first of its kind in a generation.

"Clonburris will be a well-designed town with over 8,700 homes, good transport links and vital amenities and services," he said.

"Up to 2,600 of these homes will be social and affordable homes delivered by my Department and South Dublin County Council.

"Today’s announcement illustrates the ever-growing reach of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in revitalising our cities and towns, improving their offering as places in which to live, work, visit or invest.”

