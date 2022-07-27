A Simpsons cooking pop up is coming to Hen's Teeth next month

For anyone who's always dreamed of experiencing the juiciness of a Krusty Burger, or the sweet Calpol-y savour of a Flaming Moe.

No stranger to weird and wonderful food events, Hen's Teeth are back at it with the Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook pop up with Laurel Randolph, aka The Joy of Cooking Millhouse.

Laurel's Instagram page is a dream scroll for any Simpsons stan if you haven't come across it yet - she's recreated pretty much every dish ever featured over 31 seasons of the Simpsons, from Marge's iconic smiley face breakfast and donuts worth every millilitre of Homer's drool to more obscure dishes such as lunch lady Doris's Giblet McNiblets - it's all there.

The Simpsons cookbook pop up takes place at Hen's Teeth on Thurs 8th and Fri 9th of September, and you can expect signed copies of Laurel’s book, Krusty Burgers, Super Squishees, Flaming Moes, Krusty’s partially gelatinated non-dairy gum-based beverages & a Simpsons fan art show from Dublin art collective Bring Your Own Art Art Show. There'll also be tunes to accompany on the Friday night from DJ Johnny Brennan.

Grab your closest cartoon loving pals and do the Bart Man all the way to Blackpitts. Who knows, maybe the Monorail will even be ready by then to get you there.

Header image via Instagram/thejoyofcookingmillhouse

