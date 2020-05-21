Close

Just Eat now delivering cinema food to your gaff

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2020 at 12:34pm

If you're like me, you are seriously missing your cinema food. But Just Eat has announced that they are now delivering cinema food from Omniplex to hungry, movie-loving Dubs and we're fairly buzzed about that.

While cinemas across the country remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Just Eat and Omniplex are teaming up to feed us while we enjoy our movie nights at home.

According to their Instagram post, the service is available to those living in and near Rathmines, Dublin 6.

The delivery starts at 4.30pm today.

The menu includes all of our cinema favourites like popcorn, nachos (with that delicious, glorious hot cheese), Pick & Mix and large bags of sweets such as Fruit Pastilles, Rowntree's Randoms, Nestle Munchies, Aero Mint Bubbles and Galaxy Minstrels.

You can check out the full menu here.

Our movie nights at home have just got the ultimate upgrade.

With a heap of unreal stuff being added to Netflix in June, we are buzzing to create the ultimate cinema experience at home, complete with nachos, popcorn and all of the other cinema goodness.

If you're in need of some fantastic Netflix suggestion or you're looking for bits to get up to during your new stay-at-home lifestyle, then make sure to sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts Newsletter so you can get access to the tastiest recipes, fab home workouts, TV recommendations and loads more!

