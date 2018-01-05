Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner

Do you know who owns him?

A male dog has been found near the Red Cow Luas depot in Dublin today.

Luas staff tweeted photographs of the adorable pooch earlier today in the hopes that someone would recognise him and come forward to help reunite him with his owner.

Do you recognise this face? Male dog found near Red Cow Luas depot. Help us find his owner! Dog warden has been contacted. pic.twitter.com/K0pVlpvx8c — Luas (@Luas) January 5, 2018

The tweet already has almost 200 retweets, so fingers crossed the lost pup is reunited with his owner soon.

Anyone with information can call the Luas depot on 1850-300-604 or 01-4614911 or respond to the tweet.

