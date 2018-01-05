News

Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner

Do you know who owns him?

Missingdog1

A male dog has been found near the Red Cow Luas depot in Dublin today.

Luas staff tweeted photographs of the adorable pooch earlier today in the hopes that someone would recognise him and come forward to help reunite him with his owner.

The tweet already has almost 200 retweets, so fingers crossed the lost pup is reunited with his owner soon.

Anyone with information can call the Luas depot on 1850-300-604 or 01-4614911 or respond to the tweet.

READ MORE: The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Comments

News

Read More in News
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Bus Finally Reveal The News That We've Been Dying To Hear
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
Dublin Hotel's Treatment Of Homeless Families Has Come Under Major Scrutiny
Major Traffic Restrictions Are Set To Be Put In Place In This Part Of Dublin City
Major Traffic Restrictions Are Set To Be Put In Place In This Part Of Dublin City
A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
A Surprising Amount Of People Actually Pay For The "Plane Water" In Dublin Airport
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
Dublin Father-Of-Fifteen's 326 Convictions Described As "Some Kind Of Record"
One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison
One Of The Notorious 'Scissor Sisters' Has Been Released From Prison
The Fascinating Habits Of Dublin Taxi Users Have Been Revealed
The Fascinating Habits Of Dublin Taxi Users Have Been Revealed
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
Dublin

The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
News

Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
News

Here's How You Can Win Free Aer Lingus Flights In Dublin Today
This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying
Dublin

This Footage Of Windy Plane Landings In Dublin During Storm Eleanor Is Pretty Terrifying

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin