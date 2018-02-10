News

Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy

The difference between the two figures is hilarious

Conor Mc Gregor

Last August, the Irish National Wax Museum unveiled its statue of Conor McGregor. 

It's not the best likeness we've ever seen, but at least it was the first one in the world. 

So of course the museum was a bit annoyed when Madame Tussauds in Blackpool announced that they in fact were the first to showcase a McGregor statue.

"The world's first? Why you lie?" they commented on Madame Tussauds' Facebook page. 

Tussauds came back with some serious shade...

Screen Shot 2018 02 10 At 15 58 01

In fairness, their statue is a little bit better than ours. 

Sure at least we tried. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

