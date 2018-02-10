Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy

The difference between the two figures is hilarious

Last August, the Irish National Wax Museum unveiled its statue of Conor McGregor.

It's not the best likeness we've ever seen, but at least it was the first one in the world.

So of course the museum was a bit annoyed when Madame Tussauds in Blackpool announced that they in fact were the first to showcase a McGregor statue.

"The world's first? Why you lie?" they commented on Madame Tussauds' Facebook page.

Tussauds came back with some serious shade...

In fairness, their statue is a little bit better than ours.

Sure at least we tried.

READ NEXT: A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin