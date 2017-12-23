News

Man Found Dead Following House Fire In North Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the incident

Garda

An elderly man was found dead in his home following a house fire on the North Strand Road last night. 

The 78-year-old man was at home on Hibernian Avenue when the fire broke out. 

According to Dublin Live, Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9pm on Friday December 22. 

The man was taken from the scene by ambulance, but was declared dead a short time later.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fire but do not believe they are suspicious. 

A technical examination of the house is taking place this morning. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

