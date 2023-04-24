The Script's Glen Power shares heartfelt tribute to bandmate Mark Sheehan

Mark passed away earlier this month.

The Script's drummer Glen Power has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his bandmate Mark Sheehan following his sudden death.

The guitar player sadly passed away on April 14 following a "brief illness" at the age of 46.

Glen has now taken to Instagram to share a tribute to the late bandmate, describing him as "a true leader".

Glen wrote: “It’s so hard to write these words. I can’t believe I am writing them. It’s been over a week since we lost our band mate, friend and brother in arms.

Advertisement

“It was in 2005 that I met Mark Sheehan. We clicked instantly. I knew he meant what he said. One night hanging out together, he said to me ‘I am taking you to the top’ and looking back now, 10 years later, I can honestly say that Mark was indeed a man of his word.

“For an Irish band to play Croke Park to 82,000 people in their home town in front of their friends and family, that is the top. The history of accomplishments of our band will always stand as a testament to Mark Sheehan’s drive and vision.

“It was his belief in what he saw in us together that brought out the best in everyone and really carried us forward. A true leader in every sense of the word, I’ll miss his direction, belief, work ethic and sense of humor.”

The Dubliner continued: “When the promogeddon was wearing us thin, he always got me with his whispered jokes as we were doing interviews. He knew I couldn’t control my laughter and he would do this to me all through the years.

Advertisement

“He could detect when we were all nervous or tired and he would diffuse that with a perfectly timed one liner and then carry on like he didn’t say anything at all while Danny and I couldn’t control ourselves cracking up.

“It was only last year on the road, Mark was giving me tips on songwriting, sharing exercises with me that he used to yield his particular unique brand of genius that only he had. There was so much more I wanted to explore with him.

“He not only had a way with words, he had a way of using them in a roomful of people that made you want to work as hard as you could to do the best you could.”

Glen added: “We travelled so far and so wide, saw so many faces and places we never expected to see, us against the world, a Brotherhood. Mark, I’ll miss you my dear friend, we did it, we made it.”

Advertisement

“Thank you for pushing me outside my comfort zone and believing in me. But most of all, thank you for the laughs, for the friendship and for bringing us all together.

“I know I’ll see you again one day on that big stage in the sky and we can finish that song… Thanks for everything, Love you Brother, Glen.”

This article originally appeared on her.ie

Header image via Instagram/glenofthepower

Advertisement

READ NEXT: