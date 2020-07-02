Close

McDonald's reintroducing customer favourites back to the menu next week

By Sarah Finnan

July 2, 2020 at 12:34pm

Already back in action, the popular fast-food chain will be expanding their menu offering from next week.

McDonald's has confirmed that they'll be bringing back five old favourites to the menu from next week also extending breakfast hours.

Having reopened to the public last month, branches were only offering a limited menu to start with. Confirming that they'll be expanding on that from next week, customers will happy to hear that some of their favourites will be back on the menu from Wednesday, July 8th at 11am- including their famous milkshakes (sure to bring all the boys and girls to their yard).

Other returning menu items include Mayo Chicken, Bacon Mayo Chicken, Hot Chocolate and their signature Bacon Double Cheeseburger along with Happy Meals organic milk bottles.

The chain has also announced that they will extend their breakfast service in 1,000 branches across Ireland and the UK from next week. Adding that management will be reviewing the situation on a daily basis, it's hoped that more menu items can be reintroduced as the summer goes on.

