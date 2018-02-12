News

McGowans Pub Is Hosting A Pretty Unusual Valentines Event

Paintbrushes at the ready...

Paints

If the idea of going for a fancy romantic dinner, and being surrounded by tonnes of lovey-dovey couples doesn't tickle your fancy, you're in luck.

McGowans Pib in Phibsborough is hosting an event that anyone with a streak of creativity in them will absolutely love.

'Paint by the Pints' Valentines edition will take place in the Dublin pub from 8:30pm to 10:30pm this Wednesday, and it sounds like it would be the ideal date for anyone who wants a chilled-out, no-fuss date. 

Described as an event that requires zero artistic experience, paint by the pints will involve painting a Valentines themed painting (which you get to take home afterwards), and enjoying a few fresh pints while you're at it, of course.

You can find more information about the event on the pub's Facebook page, and you can book your ticket here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

