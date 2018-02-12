McGowans Pub Is Hosting A Pretty Unusual Valentines Event

If the idea of going for a fancy romantic dinner, and being surrounded by tonnes of lovey-dovey couples doesn't tickle your fancy, you're in luck.

McGowans Pib in Phibsborough is hosting an event that anyone with a streak of creativity in them will absolutely love.

'Paint by the Pints' Valentines edition will take place in the Dublin pub from 8:30pm to 10:30pm this Wednesday, and it sounds like it would be the ideal date for anyone who wants a chilled-out, no-fuss date.

Described as an event that requires zero artistic experience, paint by the pints will involve painting a Valentines themed painting (which you get to take home afterwards), and enjoying a few fresh pints while you're at it, of course.

You can find more information about the event on the pub's Facebook page, and you can book your ticket here.

