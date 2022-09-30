MetroLink takes significant next step towards construction

Eamon Ryan says he's keen to see construction on the project "start as soon as possible".

The long-awaited MetroLink rail route has taken another step toward becoming a reality, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The Minister revealed that the progression of the MetroLink has reached "the next major milestone" with the submission on Friday (30 September) of a planning application from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to An Bord Pleanála for the "megaproject".

First announced under the name of Metro Dublin all the way back in 2000, MetroLink is set to consist of a new railway between Swords and Charlemont in the capital.

It is said the route will be mostly underground and serve multiple residential communities, such as Ballymun and Glasnevin, as well as Dublin Airport and the City Centre.

"By interchanging with heavy rail, DART, Luas and bus services, MetroLink will connect to more than a million people in the Dublin area and more across Ireland," a new Department of Transport statement reads.

"This key national project will enhance accessibility and connectivity, improve the quality of the urban environment in Dublin, and help to decarbonise the transport sector."

The department also said that, depending on the outcome of the planning and procurement processes, construction of MetroLink is earmarked to commence in 2025 with a view to being operational in the early 2030s.

“In July I secured Cabinet agreement to progress the major MetroLink project. I am delighted that today we have met our commitment with the submission of a planning application for the route," Ryan said.

"Securing planning approval is vital for MetroLink and I am keen to see construction on the project start as soon as possible.”

