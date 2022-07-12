Monaghan man buys plane ticket to retrieve lost luggage at Dublin Airport

By Fiona Frawley

July 12, 2022 at 9:41am

No longer a gesture solely reserved for chasing someone through the airport to tell them you love them. Ross Geller found reeling.

Along with winding security queues and the fear of cancelled flights, passengers travelling through Dublin Airport have also been experiencing issues with baggage reclaim after landing.

One man went as far as buying a plane ticket to retrieve his lost bags, after arriving back to Dublin from a family trip to Australia without them on 27th June. He described "chaotic" scenes when he returned to find the missing bags last Monday.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Dermot Lennon from Castleblaney in Monaghan said he bought the cheapest ticket he could find to get into the airport. He said:

I got the cheapest ticket I could, which was a flight to Glasgow for €18 courtesy of Ryanair, and went through security and on to the baggage reclaim area.... The place was just littered with bags, there were thousands of bags all over the place. I saw some of them were from June 15, one was from June 2. I found my bag and I left.

Scenes at Dublin Airport baggage reclaim, courtesy of our editor Emily Mullen. 

Regarding the issue with baggage return at the airport, DAA have said that checked-in luggage is "the responsibility of airlines & their ground handlers", and that anyone experiencing issues with the return of their luggage should contact their airline.

