The group, who are committed to the preservation of Moore Street, has challenged Dublin City Council for granting permission for the redevelopment of the street before conservation reports could be completed.

The €500 million redevelopment plan lodged by UK property group Hammerson last June features a mixed retail, office and residential scheme for the area formerly known as the Carlton site, parts of which have been vacant for over 40 years.

The site is being developed under six separate planning applications.

The two applications which so far have been approved by DCC involve the area around the 1916 Rising National Monument buildings at 14-17 Moore Street, which are due to be redeveloped separately as a Rising Commemorative Centre at a cost of €16.25 million.

The Moore Street Preservation Trust have since published a report suggesting that historic buildings on the street should be added to the Record of Protected Structures.

Advertisement

Spokesperson for the group James Connolly Heron told the Dublin People:

Campaigners and 1916 relatives have been calling for such an investigation for over two decades.... That City Planners saw fit to grant consent to the Hammerson planning applications before these important reports were made available for consideration simply beggars belief. That consent cannot now be deemed valid.

Connolly Heron added that the buildings involved with the 1916 Rising should be preserved and where necessary, recreated in their entirety.

You can find the Moore Street Preservation Trust's master plan for the area HERE.

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Kilmainham welcomes a new neighbourhood bar and eatery