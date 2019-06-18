MyTaxi Is Introducing A Cab-Sharing Service In Dublin

MyTaxi will soon be introducing a cab-sharing option for Dublin passengers.

The popular taxi app, which will soon be changing its name to Free Now, is going to trial out the service around Grand Canal Dock and Sandyford Industrial Estate before being rolled out across the city.

The ride-sharing trial called MyTaxi Match would see passengers sharing a taxi with others in the same area and then splitting the fare.

It’s hoped that the ride-sharing option will help reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, as part of a wider initiative with Dublin’s four local authorities.

No set date has been announced for this yet, although it’s expected to start running in the next few months.

