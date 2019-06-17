It’s International Yoga Day This Friday And There Are Free Classes In Dublin To Celebrate

Yogi’s REJOICE! International Yoga Day takes place this Friday and there will be a wide range of events taking place across the city to celebrate. International Yoga day happens to land on the summer solstice in the Northern hemisphere when Mother Earth has its maximum tilt towards the sun. There will be plenty of sun salutations to honour this special date!

Yoga is great for flexibility, muscle strength and toning. It’s also beneficial for mindfulness and can help reduce stress. I took up Yoga in January and I could really feel my mood improve and I felt great after every class both physically and mentally. This Friday there will be a free outdoor yoga class with Maura Rath in IADT Dun Laoghaire.