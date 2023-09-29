Plans for a new 2,000 seater music venue in Dublin's Liberties unveiled

The new "Vicar Street Quarter" would see 2,000 seater and 250 seater venues built in addition to the existing 1,200 seater on Thomas Street.

Entrepreneur and owner of Vicar Street Harry Crosbie has unveiled plans to extend the music venue offerings in the Liberties significantly, with two new venues proposed to make up the new "cultural quarter".

First shared by the Irish Times, the plans show a 2,000 seater space next door to the existing Vicar Street venue, with a smaller venue proposed for the old famine school in Vicar Street. According to the publication, Mr Crosbie has reached an agreement with Fr Martin Dolan to rent a piece of land behind Meath Street Church which has been unused for 50 years.

The area to the side of Meath Street Church currently has a community hall and a basketball court. Mr. Crosbie's plans would see this space landscaped and turned into a "cultural quarter". All three proposed venues would be programmed by Aiken, who have a longstanding working relationship with Mr. Crosbie.

In February of this year, the Times shared plans from Mr. Crosbie for the new 2,000 seater to be built in Dublin's docklands area, close to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre. However, the location has now been changed as per the new proposal.

The new venue would bridge the gap between the 1,2000 capacity at the original Vicar Street venue and the 13,000 capacity at Dublin's 3Arena, meaning artists too big for Vicar Street but not quite ready for the 3Arena would have somewhere to perform.

Details on planning permission will be shared in the coming months, as per the Times.

