Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Normal public transport timetables to be in effect from Monday

By Sarah Finnan

June 4, 2020 at 2:05pm

Share:

The NTA has said that officials plan to reintroduce normal public transport timetables from next Monday.

NTA officials have said that while demand for public transport still remains very low, some "recovery in passenger numbers" has been apparent in recent weeks. Closely following public health advice, the NTA hopes to reinstate regular transport timetables next week - effective from Monday going forward.

Assuring the public that a number of added health and safety measures have been introduced along with "enhanced cleaning regimes", a post on the NTA website reads:

"The pattern of travel on public transport has changed radically and is likely not to immediately return to the same patterns as were in place prior to the Covid 19 pandemic. The planning of the public transport response to the Government’s roadmap is challenging as there are now new norms.

The Authority has made extensive contacts with employer, industry and retail bodies as well as larger third level institutions to ascertain the manner in which various sectors expect to phase their reopening in keeping with the Government Roadmap. These contacts will continue through the reopening phases. The Authority continues to liaise closely with PSO transport operators as we monitor passenger trends and emerging service capacity constraints, and identify actions which can be taken to address these constraints."

Normal Monday - Friday timetables for commuters are expected to resume on bus and DART services from Monday, June 8th however authorities are still concerned that a large percentage of non-essential travel is being done which is eating into much of the capacity they had planned for phase two.

Adding that there needs to be a "radical shift in the use of active travel modes" over the next few months, the NTA predicts that there needs to be plans for a doubling of walking and a trebling of cycling journeys at peak times.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: There will be strict new queuing measures in place at Dublin shops from Monday

Share:

Latest articles

The Bridge 1859 opens its takeaway window today

Lovin Games Weekly - Sink your teeth into our review of the newly-released Maneater

There will be strict new queuing measures in place at Dublin shops from Monday

Normal People series ends on a high boasting over 3million streams on RTE Player

You may also love

10 more Dublin McDonald's restaurants reopen today

Free Now has introduced a partition option when booking a taxi

The next Dublin Black Lives Matter demonstration has been cancelled due to social distancing concerns

Dr Tony Holohan addresses the Dutch 'sex buddy' approach and advice around intimacy during lockdown

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.