NPHET is meeting today to discuss additional restrictions for Dublin

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting to today to discuss additional Covid-19 restrictions for Dublin.

It is expected that Dublin will move into level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, as outlined in the Government's new Living with Covid plan which was published earlier this week. This would mean that visits to homes would be limited to just one other household and travel would be restricted to the capital except for work, education or essential reasons.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that should NPHET advise further restrictions for Dublin, they will be in place before the weekend. She said that Dublin is showing a "worrying trend", with 55% of the 254 new cases announced yesterday being located in the capital.

Minister McEntee reiterated the advice that people in Dublin should restrict their movements and social contacts while continuing physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

After NPHET's meeting today, the special Cabinet Covid-19 Sub-Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss their recommendations and, if accepted, they will likely be in place before the weekend.

