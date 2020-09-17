Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

NPHET is meeting today to discuss additional restrictions for Dublin

By James Fenton

September 17, 2020 at 9:49am

Share:

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting to today to discuss additional Covid-19 restrictions for Dublin.

It is expected that Dublin will move into level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, as outlined in the Government's new Living with Covid plan which was published earlier this week. This would mean that visits to homes would be limited to just one other household and travel would be restricted to the capital except for work, education or essential reasons.

Speaking on Morning Ireland today, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that should NPHET advise further restrictions for Dublin, they will be in place before the weekend. She said that Dublin is showing a "worrying trend", with 55% of the 254 new cases announced yesterday being located in the capital.

Minister McEntee reiterated the advice that people in Dublin should restrict their movements and social contacts while continuing physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

After NPHET's meeting today, the special Cabinet Covid-19 Sub-Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss their recommendations and, if accepted, they will likely be in place before the weekend.

READ NEXT: Plans approved for improvement works on Francis Street 

Share:

Latest articles

Rathmines café assures customers they’ll be back soon

Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

Harry Potter to Spider-Man: A round-up of all the new PS5 game trailers

Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation 5 prices and release dates finally announced

You may also love

Local restaurant records 42 cancellations in light of new Dublin restrictions

Plans approved for improvement works on Francis Street 

Dubliners could face further restrictions as soon as the end of the week

LVA slams government for 'empty gestures' and 'hollow words'

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.