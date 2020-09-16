Dublin 8 is due to get a bit of a facelift in coming months as Dublin City Council (DCC) has just approved plans to do up Francis Street in the Liberties. Part of a 10-month long programme to refurbish the street, works are expected to commence in October.

Cleary delighted by the good news, Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon celebrated the announcement on Twitter, writing:

'Yesssssssss! Sitting for a quick lunch on Francis Street, check my phone, and there's an email confirming that the works to do up the street have gotten through DCC approval. Trees, nicer design, way more footpath space.'

KN Networks has been appointed as the contractor to oversee the project, with arrangements currently being made for workers to get to the site. Locals are advised that ongoing information will be relayed to both residents and businesses for the duration of work - providing further details on the various stages involved as well as how DCC plans to manage traffic in the area during this time.

It's believed that the street will remain 'open for business' while work is underway with council officials saying that 'every effort will be made to minimise disruption' in the area.

