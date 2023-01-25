NTA publish €25bn plan for new Luas lines and Metrolink in Dublin

Dublin's public transport system is getting a makeover.

On Tuesday 24th January, the National Transport Authority (NTA) revealed their plans for new Luas lines and the Metrolink. The proposed works would take 20 years to complete and cost approximately €25 billion.

According to the published proposal, there will be a further eight Luas extensions/new Luas lines ready for construction post 2042. These will service Clongriffin, Balgriffin, Blanchardstown, Tallaght/Kimmage, Tallaght/Knocklyon, UCD/Sandyford, as well as extensions to Tyrellstown and Clondalkin.

There will also be a new rail line from the M3 Parkway to Navan, an extension of the DART+ programme to deliver electrified rail services to Sallins/Naas, Kilcock and Wicklow, and assessment on the requirements for new Metro lines when updating the Strategy in six years, including previously considered options on the southside. You can read the whole proposal HERE.

While the new plan aligns closely with the previous one, there are some key differences where timelines are concerned. According to The Irish Times,

"The final plan does include some revision of these timelines, with the Metrolink and three of the Luas lines, to Finglas, Lucan and Bray, as well as the Navan line, now included as medium-term projects for delivery between 2031-2036. The Poolbeg line is now on a long-term list for completion between 2037-2042. The additional Luas routes, still not due for delivery until after 2042, and the Dart Underground, would undergo planning and design during the 2037-2042 phase."

The proposal also looks to further expand pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said this of the proposal:

"This is a really significant plan for the country’s capital and the surrounding counties. This new GDA Strategy when delivered will bring back the sort of comprehensive rail network we had at the start of the last century – but it will be cleaner, faster and better value for money. "In the immediate term, it prioritises public transport and active travel – with aims to transform our bus network and service over the coming years, so that we can also achieve our climate ambitions. This is good plan for Dubliners. It’s a good plan for business and development, and it’s a good plan for the millions of visitors the city welcomes every year."

