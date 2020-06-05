Officials decide against reopening of Phoenix Park gate

The original plan was to reopen the gates to the public from Monday, however, after significant opposition, the Office of Public Works has decided to keep them closed.

Officials at the Office of Public Works (OPW) have confirmed that the gates into Dublin's Phoenix Park will not be reopened next week as originally planned.

Closed since mid-March, the gates were shut to the public so as to monitor the 2km travel restrictions enforced by the Government roadmap - with only the Castleknock and Parkgate Street entrances remaining open. Use of the car park was also banned up until May 18th when some car parks reopened.

All Phoenix Park gates were due to reopen from Monday at 10am in keeping with phase two of the roadmap, but this has since been pushed back until June 29th, with the decision to be reviewed again closer to the time.

A statement posted online reads:

"The Office of Public Works and An Garda Síochána have been keeping the social distancing measures introduced in the Phoenix Park on May 18th under constant review. In this context, it has been agreed that the perimeter vehicular gates in the Park will remain closed until 29 June.

Access to the Phoenix Park will continue to be via the Castleknock Gate and Parkgate Street entrances only."

Cyclists and pedestrians have been enjoying the reduced traffic flow through the Park over the past few weeks and there have been calls to stop its use as a throughway for motorists with Green Councillor Michael Pidgeon even setting up a petition to garner public support for the cause.

