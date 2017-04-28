News

One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down

Don't worry, it's gonna be replaced with something new and shiny <3

15823467 970739376404326 8438826890288034324 N

In all the mad rush of Christmas it seems that not many people took notice that one of the buzziest spots in town (and makers of a mean fish and chips) announced that they would be closing down. 

Super Miss Sue and Cervi was the seafood venture by restauranteur John Farrell (of 777 and Dillingers) which took over the top floor of a large corner building on Drury Street. 

It opened four years ago and was a huge success with locals who quickly became addicted to their famed fish finger sambos and Bloody Marys. With the ultra-glam Luna restaurant downstairs, this was one corner of town that was never quiet. 

Sadly, SMS is no more.

Bid farewell to drool inducing dishes like these...

A post shared by Super Miss Sue (@smsdublin) on

A post shared by Super Miss Sue (@smsdublin) on

But don't worry - John Farrell reportedly has some tricks up his sleeve and is planning to reinvent the upper floor of the restaurant into something completely new. 

So while it's adios to SMS and Cervi, it's an exciting wait for the new arrival. 

READ NEXT: You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down
One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down
Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It
Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It
A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat
A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat
Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night
Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night
Dublin Has Been Hailed As One Of The Top Cities In Europe - For Landlords
Dublin Has Been Hailed As One Of The Top Cities In Europe - For Landlords
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020
Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Will Be Home To "Ground-Breaking" New School Come September
Dublin Will Be Home To "Ground-Breaking" New School Come September
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
Lifestyle

You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It
News

Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It
A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat
News

A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
Food and Drink

PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin