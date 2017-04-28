One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down

Don't worry, it's gonna be replaced with something new and shiny <3

In all the mad rush of Christmas it seems that not many people took notice that one of the buzziest spots in town (and makers of a mean fish and chips) announced that they would be closing down.

Super Miss Sue and Cervi was the seafood venture by restauranteur John Farrell (of 777 and Dillingers) which took over the top floor of a large corner building on Drury Street.

It opened four years ago and was a huge success with locals who quickly became addicted to their famed fish finger sambos and Bloody Marys. With the ultra-glam Luna restaurant downstairs, this was one corner of town that was never quiet.

Sadly, SMS is no more.

Bid farewell to drool inducing dishes like these...

But don't worry - John Farrell reportedly has some tricks up his sleeve and is planning to reinvent the upper floor of the restaurant into something completely new.

So while it's adios to SMS and Cervi, it's an exciting wait for the new arrival.

