'Operation Fanacht' is underway in Dublin as people asked not to leave county

By James Fenton

September 20, 2020 at 3:28pm

Operation Fanacht is underway in the capital as Dubliners are asked to remain in the county except for essential purposes.

On Friday, Dublin was placed into level 3 of the new Living with Covid plan and among the restrictions are the provision that people don't leave the county except for 'educational, work or other essential purposes.'

This afternoon, An Garda Síochána have shared a picture that shows officers engaging with motorists on O'Connell Street as part of Operation Fanacht.

The Gardaí have said that 'Operation Fanacht is focused on supporting compliance with public health measures following the announcement by An Taoiseach that Dublin is now at Level 3 of the Government’s plan for living with Covid-19. Targeted Garda checkpoints are being established across Dublin.'

A full outline of Covid-19 risk level 3 can be found here.

