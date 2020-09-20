'Operation Fanacht' is underway in Dublin as people asked not to leave county

Operation Fanacht is underway in the capital as Dubliners are asked to remain in the county except for essential purposes.

On Friday, Dublin was placed into level 3 of the new Living with Covid plan and among the restrictions are the provision that people don't leave the county except for 'educational, work or other essential purposes.'

This afternoon, An Garda Síochána have shared a picture that shows officers engaging with motorists on O'Connell Street as part of Operation Fanacht.

Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Unit engaging with motorists in Dublin city centre this morning as part of Operation Fanacht.#HeretoHelp#HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/10746kFhBn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 20, 2020

The Gardaí have said that 'Operation Fanacht is focused on supporting compliance with public health measures following the announcement by An Taoiseach that Dublin is now at Level 3 of the Government’s plan for living with Covid-19. Targeted Garda checkpoints are being established across Dublin.'

Operation Fanacht is focused on supporting compliance with public health measures following the announcement by An Taoiseach yesterday that Dublin is now at Level 3 of the Government’s plan for living with #COVID19. Targeted Garda checkpoints are being established across Dublin. https://t.co/5jf1Ep7WG0 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 19, 2020

A full outline of Covid-19 risk level 3 can be found here.

