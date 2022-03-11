Orwell Road residents have been reacting to the potential name change to Independent Ukraine Road, which has been proposed as a gesture of solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

The 2 kilometre road stretches from Rathgar to Churchtown, with the Russian Embassy located near the halfway point.

During the week, a proposal to change Orwell Road's name was unanimously passed by a sub-committee of Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Speaking to Virgin Media News about the potential name change, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown Cllr Oisín O’Connor said:

This is something extra to show (the people of Ukraine) unequivocally that we permanently stand with Independent Ukraine, not just now or next week, but that we are willing to make a permanent change.

On RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Cllr Peter O'Brien said the next step would be to consult residents on the proposal.

However, local resident Dr Ronan Collins criticised how the proposal had been conducted, saying that residents should have been consulted first as there is now public pressure to agree to it.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Dr Collins said:

The proposal might well have some merit but I think that the way it's been gone about is slightly unfortunate. I think it insinuates that if the residents of Orwell Road don't want to change the name of the road then somehow they could be perceived as being not in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and I think that's not how you should do things.

He added that he may have given the proposal some consideration if it had been brought to the residents privately first.

Speaking to Virgin Media News, other residents of Orwell Road said:

It's a bit silly to be honest. It's been Orwell Road for 150 years, why would we change it now?

Another said:

I can see the meaning behind the gesture but I don't think it's well grounded, I think its probably a bit populist and I think its a nice gesture but I don't think its going to stick.

Dublin City Council will discuss whether to rename its section of the road next Monday.

