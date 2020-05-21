Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Pantibar issues statement as hand washing station 'vandalised again'

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2020 at 2:06pm

Share:

The public handwashing station on the doors of Pantibar on Capel Street has been vandalised. In a statement on their Instagram, bar management explained that this wasn't the first time that the station had been vandalised and that because of this, they had to make the decision to remove it completely.

In the Instagram post, they said:

"We are heartbroken to say that the public handwashing station we installed in March has been vandalised again."

They added, "Unfortunately due to this happening so frequently and even with our best efforts to keep it secure, we have no choice but to remove it for fear of it causing flooding and damage inside Panitbar if it is destroyed again.

"We hope you all understand, this decision was not taken lightly but the actions of a small number of individuals have caused this unfortunate conclusion.

"Mind each other, keep safe and be kind. We will see you all soon once our flamboyant doors open again."

The handwashing station, consisting of a working tap and soap dispenser, appeared on the doors of Pantibar in March.

One Twitter user described it as "a great idea especially for the homeless people in Dublin who don’t have access to facilities to protect themselves."

Another said, "Panti Bliss: Queen. Hero. Hand washer."

Looking for things to do at home? Make sure to sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts Newsletter to get access to the tastiest recipes, quality TV recommendations and loads more stay-at-home inspiration.

READ NEXT: Fingal County Council shares image of litter left in one of its parks

Share:

Latest articles

Fingal County Council shares image of litter left in one of its parks

Just Eat now delivering cinema food to your gaff

Insta-hun 101: Where to buy the Whispering Angel rose that's all over your timeline

Paul Mescal open to reprising his role as Connell in the future

You may also love

Just Eat now delivering cinema food to your gaff

Varadkar: "Changes could be made to roadmap if safe to do so"

WATCH: McDonald's reopened today and the queues are spilling out onto the roads

Nearly half of Dublin pubs plan to open in June

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.